According to a report released Tuesday, 60% of 4,523 American beaches that were tested were deemed to have unsafe water pollution levels, on at least one day.
The report was compiled by the nonprofits Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of reported recreational water illnesses has increased steadily over the past few decades.
"When it gets hot, it gets easy for bacteria to grow in the ocean," said Dr. Alison Huffstetler, a physician at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
However, most bacteria dissipate quickly, she said.
"There has to be a lot of contamination to have a real impact on people going to the beach," she said. "There's absolutely bacteria in the water every time you get in."
