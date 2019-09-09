According to White House officials, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to visit the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur on Tuesday for a special announcement concerning workforce development.
According to al.com, the daughter and advisor to the president will announce the expansion of workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities across the state.
The Alabama Robotics Technology Park in North Alabama is made up of three facilities that educate and train workers in automation and robotics jobs. The largest of the facilities is a 60,000 square-foot robotics maintenance training center.
Ivanka Trump and officials will tour the park, and she is scheduled to meet with students participating in the apprenticeship program.
The National Association of Manufacturers recently pledged to create nearly 1.2 million career and training opportunities through President Donald Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers initiative.
“The Administration is committed to ensuring inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.
The Robotics Technology Park opened in 2010. It was created in partnership by the state of Alabama and the Alabama Community College system
