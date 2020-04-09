MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the launch of a COVID-19 search engine tool that enhances the state’s official resource site, altogetheralabama.org.
Through a public-private partnership between Yext and the state of Alabama, this innovative platform will provide real-time answers to questions about everything from the virus itself, through a symptom checker that was developed at UAB, to upcoming COVID-19 testing site locations.
This service is free of charge and can be accessed either through altogetheralabama.org or directly at covid19.alabama.gov.
"My priority as governor is making sure every Alabamian has the most accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19, so we can keep our families safe,” Ivey said. "To help with this, we've partnered with our friends in the private sector, Yext, to build this search engine tool that works in conjunction with our official resource site Altogether Alabama."
"We are indebted to Yext for generously offering its resources and innovative technology to support the crucial job of keeping our state informed during this pandemic. Simply put, current information can be lifesaving and this resource will prove invaluable to all who use it," Ivey said.
Using this search engine, someone can type a question about COVID-19 and get instant results directing them to answers from our local, state and federal partners.
“During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, accurate answers can be a matter of life and death,” said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext. “With Yext Answers, we can help every government organization deliver that critical information and save as many lives as possible.”
The search engine provides factual information regarding this new virus and will provide additional information that complements the work of the Alabama Department of Health.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, "This further enables the Alabama Department of Public Health and the state of Alabama to provide our residents with vital resources to health information during this COVID-19 pandemic."
