FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2005, file photo, Nathaniel Woods watches as the jury enters the courtroom during his murder trial in Birmingham, Ala. Martin Luther King, III, the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members of Woods, a condemned Alabama inmate, are asking the governor to to stop his execution. Woods is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. Spencer was also sentenced to death for the killings. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham News via AP, File)

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is joining the protest against the execution of an Alabama prisoner scheduled for execution Thursday night.

She tweeted around noon central time on Thursday: "#NathanielWoods is scheduled to be executed in Alabama TONIGHT for murders he did not commit. Join the broad coalition - including members of the jury and relatives of the victims - in urging @GovernorKayIvey and @AGSteveMarshall to stay Nate's execution.

Woods, 43, is currently being held at Holman Prison in Atmore, where he is scheduled to receive a lethal injection, unless the governor or courts intervene.

Woods and Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings of the three Birmingham officers who were shot by another man in a hail of gunfire at a suspected crack house in 2004. Woods was accused of planning an ambush on the officers as they attempted to serve a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant.

Supporters of Woods include the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Woods' family.

