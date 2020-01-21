The Georgia-based chain restaurant parent company, The Krystal Company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
According to reports, it is $50 million to $100 million in debt to creditors, including The Tombras Group media agency of Knoxville, Tennessee for $4.2 million, U.S. Foods Inc. of Rosemont, Ill. for $2.9 million, and Radiant Systems of Atlanta for $560,053.
In a statement, Krystal Company said its actions were “intended to enable Krystal to establish a stronger business for the future and to achieve a restructuring in a fast and efficient manner.
"We are pleased to be ready to move toward a brighter future for the brand and have the support of our stakeholders."
Reportedly, there are 318 Krystal restaurants in nine states including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Arkansas.
