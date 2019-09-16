According to a federal lawsuit, a group of first-grade girls sexually assaulted a first-grade female classmate on the playground and in the restroom at an elementary school in Hoover during the 2017-18 school year.
The lawsuit claims the assaults occurred at Trace Crossings Elementary School in Hoover City Schools, just south of Birmingham, according to reports from al.com.
The perpetrators, referred to as the “Harassing Girls” in the lawsuit, are not named.
The Harassing Girls, the lawsuit claims, assaulted their classmate by "holding her while they pulled her pants and underwear down" and groped her. Additionally, according to the lawsuit, the perpetrators "took her into the girls' restroom and insisted that she wear a toddler diaper…instead of underwear."
The then-6-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe, continues to suffer “physical injury, severe emotional distress, anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, anxiety, frustration, stress, trauma and concern,” according to the lawsuit. She is now being homeschooled.
Neither Jane Doe's attorney nor Hoover City Schools immediately returned a request for comment.
The suit alleges the sexual abuse continued after school officials knew about the similar assault of another classmate.
On Mar. 23, 2018, a classmate cut Jane Doe's hair, and on Apr. 2, she was pushed on the playground, according to the suit. On May 22, 2018, the lawsuit claims, Jane Doe was bruised after being bitten on the face and lip by a classmate during school hours. The suit alleges school officials did not notify Doe's parents of the incident.
Jane Doe's parents withdrew her from Trace Crossings on Jun. 1, 2018, and she is now being homeschooled.
The official student incident report for the 2017-18 school year does not show any instances of assault or sexual assault at Trace Crossings.
U.S. District Judge David Proctor set an Oct. 3 deadline for attorneys for Jane Doe to respond to the motion to dismiss.
