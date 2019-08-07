Cameo Garrett, 49, attended a conference at the Atlanta Sheraton hotel in back in June. Several days after the conference on July 4, her father said she was complaining of stomach pains.

Several days later, her father drove from Augusta to Garrett’s home in DeKalb County to check on her and found her dead in the home.

DeKalb county medical examiners have recently released Garrett’s autopsy report, and the cause of death is listed as coronary artery atherosclerosis aggravated by legionella pneumonia.

Garrett is one of 12 people believed to have contracted Legionnaires’ disease at the hotel.

The hotel has been closed, and will remain so until approximately Sunday.

For more, visit WSFA.com.

