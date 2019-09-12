A health advisory has been issued by The Florida Department of Health for two beaches in Walton County and five in Okaloosa county recently after showing high levels of fecal matter in water quality tests.
The report states that the Eastern Lake Beach and the Inlet Beach Access in Walton County has tested positive for high levels of enterococci, an enteric bacteria that inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, according to a story from thedestinlog.com.
In Okaloosa County, advisories have been issued for Garniers Park of Fort Walton Beach, Poquito Park of Shalimar, Lincoln Park of Valparaiso, Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville, and James Lee Park of Destin.
In Walton County, only two of the seven sites — Blue Mountain Beach and Grayton Beach — were reported to have low amounts of fecal pollution. Tests at Miramar, Dune Allen and Holly Street beaches revealed moderate amounts of enterococci, the report said.
In Okaloosa County, three of the 10 sites — Emerald Promenade, Henderson Beach and Marler Park — had good water quality.
Pollution levels were moderate at Liza Jackson Park and Wayside Park.
The health advisories are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci. As an indicator of fecal pollution, the bacteria can cause diseases, infections and rashes. Fecal pollution can be caused by storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.
