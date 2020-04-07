Logan’s Roadhouse has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and according to reports, currently furloughed employees have been terminated. Their healthcare benefits expired on March 31.
Logan’s owner, Craftworks Holdings, said the shutdown of its 261 locations comes after a lender withdrew financing after the company filed bankruptcy in early March. That change means the coronavirus hiatus may become permanent.
“The debtors hope that they will be able to restart their operations at some point in the future, but there are many preconditions to a restart, including the obtaining of financing, the hiring of staff, and the ability to create a coherent and profitable business plan,” Craftworks said in a filing. “The shutdown could persist for a prolonged period time, if not permanently.”
Logan’s has around 18,000 employees.
