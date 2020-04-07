Home improvement giant Lowe’s will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to a post on its Twitter page on Tuesday.
Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin Ellison said the employees’ day off is “much-deserved," and he is committing to making sure no one hurts financially because of the Sunday closure.
To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2— Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020
“We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday," Ellison said. "I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”
Lowe’s previously increased wages for workers through April and provided a special payment for hourly employees.
The company has also taken some precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing measures, plexiglass shields, and cleaning shifts.
