AUBURN - Auburn police have charged Ibraheem Yazeed in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Police announced at a Thursday press conference that they are charging the 30-year-old Montgomery resident with first-degree kidnapping. 

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

“Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will,” a release from Auburn police reads. 

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force along with other agencies assisting with the investigation are actively searching for Yazeed, said police.

Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.

Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of kidnapping and attempted murder from another jurisdiction, added police. 

Police consider Yazeed as dangerous and potentially armed.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

