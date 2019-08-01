Just days after getting married, newlyweds enjoying their honeymoon at a Florida beach were torn apart forever by a riptide.
Dalton Cottrell, 22, and his wife Cheyenne, 22, were enjoying the ocean near Crescent Beach on Tuesday. Cheyenne says it was her husband’s first time in the ocean.
The couple struggled in the water when they were caught in a strong tide. Dalton began to “freak out” and his new wife tried to help him. But she was unable to.
Cheyenne Cottrell says her husband was an all-around amazing person who was an encourager to all and quick to help anyone who needed it. He was studying to become a pastor.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
For more, visit WSFA.com.
