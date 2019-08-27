The Mattel company announced on Monday that Alabama Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks is the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series of dolls.
The series, launched in 2018, features other dolls based on women who have made historical impact, including Amelia Earhart, Sally Ride, and others, according to reports on al.com.
“Rosa Louise Parks led an ordinary life as a seamstress until an extraordinary moment on December 1, 1955,” according to the Barbie website. “When she refused an order to give up her seat to a white passenger and move to the back of the bus, Mrs. Parks’ act of defiance became the catalyst for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Rosa Parks’ quiet strength played a notable role in the civil rights movement, but it would still take another nine years and more struggles before the 1964 Civil Rights Act overruled existing segregation laws.”
Mattel said the women chosen for the series are all female role models and heroines of their time who took risks and paved the way for the next generation of girls and women.
The Rosa Parks doll is dressed in fashion from the era and comes with a doll stand, certificate of authenticity and educational information about her role in history.
The doll, which is priced at $30, is available for pre-order online now. It is expected to ship in early September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.