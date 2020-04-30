Chick-fil-A nuggets
Regina Rose

The coronavirus pandemic has given Chick-fil-A an idea for a new menu item for people sheltering at home.

A chicken Parmesan kit for two may be ordered at the drive-through or via delivery for $14.99 and will be available May 4.

According to reports, the kit will include two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic or lemon pasta. The breaded filets can be swapped for grilled or spicy chicken.

Other entrees available include a family sized, 30-count order of chicken nuggets.

