The coronavirus pandemic has given Chick-fil-A an idea for a new menu item for people sheltering at home.
A chicken Parmesan kit for two may be ordered at the drive-through or via delivery for $14.99 and will be available May 4.
According to reports, the kit will include two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic or lemon pasta. The breaded filets can be swapped for grilled or spicy chicken.
Other entrees available include a family sized, 30-count order of chicken nuggets.
