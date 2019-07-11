doctor ruling generic
A Mississippi OB/GYN, Dr. Walter Ray Wolfe, has had his license temporarily suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against several patients. He has also been accused of fathering two children with patients, and attempting to insert an abortion-inducing drug into a patient without her consent.

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure took action without a hearing or ruling that Dr. Wolfe’s practice of medicine “would constitute an immediate danger to the public.”

A hearing has been scheduled for July 24.

