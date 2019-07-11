Mississippi politician, Rep. Robert Foster has invoked the “Billy Graham Rule” which, in his own words means avoiding “any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of (his) marriage.”
“Mississippi Today” reporter, Larrison Campbell, requested a 15-hour ride along with Foster, but he refused unless there was another party present. Campbell, who is openly gay, and her editor objected on the grounds that it was sexist and prevented her from completing a story assignment on Republican gubernatorial candidates.
On Tuesday, the “Mississippi Today” reporter published a piece on what happened.
For more, visit AL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.