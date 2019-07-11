Mississippi Governor 2019

State Rep. Robert Foster, R-Hernando, speaks with reporters as he discusses his reasons for running for governor of Mississippi, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the state GOP headquarters in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi politician, Rep. Robert Foster has invoked the “Billy Graham Rule” which, in his own words means avoiding “any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of (his) marriage.”

“Mississippi Today” reporter, Larrison Campbell, requested a 15-hour ride along with Foster, but he refused unless there was another party present. Campbell, who is openly gay, and her editor objected on the grounds that it was sexist and prevented her from completing a story assignment on Republican gubernatorial candidates.

On Tuesday, the “Mississippi Today” reporter published a piece on what happened.

