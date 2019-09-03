Dothan Eagle Social Media logo

Following the shooting that took place during the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game on Friday night, the Mobile County Public School System has purchased walk-through metal detectors. 

The metal detectors are to be installed Wednesday and will now be part of their enhanced protocol during sporting events, according to reports from wkrg.com.

MCPSS officials will release more details regarding the protocols later this week.

