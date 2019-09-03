Following the shooting that took place during the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game on Friday night, the Mobile County Public School System has purchased walk-through metal detectors.
The metal detectors are to be installed Wednesday and will now be part of their enhanced protocol during sporting events, according to reports from wkrg.com.
MCPSS officials will release more details regarding the protocols later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.