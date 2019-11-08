According to reports and from the Mobile Police department, on Thursday, 34-year-old Yolanda Jones of Mobile turned herself into Metro Jail and was arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with an investigation published on the Mobile Police Facebook page published on Nov. 6.
The Facebook post was as follows:
CASE OF ANIMAL CRUELTY: Mobile Police need your help locating this blue horse trailer. On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at approximately 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Saint Francis Street in reference to a report of a horse tied to a tree on someone’s property.
Upon arrival, officers located the horse and discovered the horse’s rear legs had been injured. The investigation revealed that the horse was in the trailer when its legs fell through the floor of the trailer and hit the roadway. The driver continued driving. The horse was abandoned on Saint Francis Street. A veterinarian was called to respond to the scene. The horse had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries. If anyone knows the owner or where the trailer can be located, please call 251-208-7211.
