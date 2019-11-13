Yolanda Jones, a musician from Mobile, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty on Nov. 8, accused of abandoning an injured horse that was later euthanized downtown on Halloween. Since then, according to reports, she has received online death threats and other negative comments, and had her music gigs canceled.
Most of the online comments suggest that Jones is guilty of the charges against her, despite the few details that were released at the time of the report.
The police report said the horse’s legs fell through the trailer while in transit and Jones abandoned the horse by tying it to a tree in downtown Mobile, but, according to reports, two people familiar with events that evening say that not only did Jones try to get the horse help, she didn’t abandon it.
“She came to a stop near her home in downtown Mobile and realized something wasn’t right with the horse and she panicked,” said Courtney Morris, Jones’s friend, who was authorized by Jones to explain events that evening. “She called 911 and made a report about what had happened. She ran across the street to the fire department to get help. She also called animal control.”
Jones’s boyfriend, Kary Lucas also claims that a firefighter and a police officer came to the scene, and Jones did not leave. He also says the tree that the horse was tied to was in Jones’s yard.
Lucas and Morris spoke on behalf on Jones, who has been advised by her attorney not to discuss details of the incident.
“She loves animals and the love she has for animals is why she panicked so much. She was crying while it was going on and crying because she couldn’t get the help it needed,” said Morris. “She didn’t intentionally hurt the horse and she did what she could to help it.”
Regarding the the trailer, Morris said that Jones saw no visible issues with the trailer and that what happened was a “tragic accident.”
After the news reports, Jones has had her gigs canceled at Veets, a bar in downtown Mobile, and at Hargrove, a local engineering firm, according to Lucas.
Online commenters said that Jones should experience the same fate as the horse, while others called for her to never be allowed to be near animals or children. She said she received death threats via comments on the MPD Facebook page.
According to court documents, she is to appear in court on Nov. 21.
