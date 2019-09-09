A man in a shootout with Gulf Shores police died early Monday after falling from a 9th-floor balcony at Ocean House condominiums.
The incident happened at 4 a.m. on West Beach Boulevard, according to al.com.
According to a Gulf Shores police spokesperson, an officer pulled over the man during a traffic stop. There was a brief conversation between the occupant of the vehicle and the officer, who believed the man was driving under the influence. The man sped away from the officer and was chased a short distance away at the condo.
A physical altercation occurred between the man and the officer in the condo parking lot when the suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the officer. Back-up officers arrived at the scene to see the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the police officer. The backup officers began to fire shots at the suspect as well.
The suspect ran to the 9th floor of the condominium while still firing at the officers. The shooting ended as the man fell off the balcony and died. It has not yet been determined if his fall was a result of a gunshot or if it was deliberate.
No officer reported any injury from the shootout. More details will be released as they become available.
