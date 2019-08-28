The brother-in-law of a Montgomery Biscuits pitcher has been arrested in connection with the deaths of the player’s wife, child and mother-in-law, according to several media outlets.
According to police, Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18 has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. Bernard is the brother-in-law of Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens. The Biscuits are part of the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
Bernard is accused of killing the three Tuesday in the Keeling area of Pittsylvania County, Virginia.
On Tuesday morning, around 8 a.m., a 911 call was received by a caller saying a person had been shot. Deputies were dispatched to the scene where they found a deceased woman in the driveway and a woman and child were found dead inside the home.
According to a video captured by a Virginia TV station, before Bernard, who was naked at the time, was arrested he ran at a reporter at the scene, was maced by an officer and choked a church caretaker.
The Montgomery Advertiser reported the video, which was shared on WSET's Facebook page, shows Bernard running at an officer, who runs away. The officer eventually sprays mace in Bernard's direction and Bernard moves toward the cameraperson recording the video. The video cuts away and Bernard is next seen running at a person near a car. Bernard begins to choke the person before the officer intervenes. WSET identified the person as a church caretaker. Eventually, Bernard is captured by officers using a K-9.
The Tampa Bay Ray's Organization released a statement Tuesday night on behalf of Blake Bivens.
"Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia," the Rays said on Twitter. "Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time."
