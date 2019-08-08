This morning, an argument between two fathers escalated to gunfire in the student drop off car line at Blount Elementary School in Montgomery, according to reports from The Montgomery Advertiser.
At 7:26 a.m., one of the fathers pulled out a gun and shot at the other one while outside in the car line. The shooter then ran inside the school after firing the weapon and placed the gun on the counter inside the front office. A school staff member placed the gun inside the school’s safe.
Blount Elementary was put on a "self lockdown" after the fight, meaning classes will operate as normal and physical education classes will take place inside.
No one was injured. Both fathers remained on school property until the police arrived, and both were taken into custody. No charges have yet been filed.
