According to Wallethub, public schools here in Alabama are rated among the worst in the country.

Alabama came in at number 46, just ahead of West Virginia, Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana and New Mexico, which came in at 51st.

Alabama also ranked 48th for low math scores.

