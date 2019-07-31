American Airlines (copy)

A plane flies past the American flag in Washington, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Beginning January 2020, American Airlines will offer same-day, return flights between Montgomery Regional Airport and Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

This new schedule will give corporate flyers the ability to depart early morning and return home on the same day in the evening.

Executive Airport Director Marshall J. Taggart, Jr. said the announcement "is a milestone in providing a full day trip option for the government, business, and military traveling public. Our air service development is aggressively pursuing more ways to connect the airport to the region.”

