On Friday, the Montgomery County Commission shared details regarding “Project Catalyst.”

The project consists of a large entertainment and recreation district featuring an Olympic-standard whitewater rafting experience, and will be located in an area in western Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base, according to reports from wsfa.com.

It will include green space with recreation and entertainment options, including zip lines, hiking trails, mountain biking, ropes courses, and climbing.

Montgomery County Commission Chair Elton Dean said the project will cost $50 million.

