Alabama children will now be protected from testifying in court by letting someone else do it for them.
At the National Children’s Advocacy Center, forensic interviewers handle cases where children report incidents of all aspects of abuse. And now, instead of making a child testify, interviewers can testify in court on behalf of the child in dependency hearings. These hearings determine if a child is removed from a home or if visitation is revoked. This law now prevents a child from being re-victimized by having to recall their abuse publicly and in a courtroom setting, according to wsfa.com.
Video of the interview can now also be submitted as evidence in dependency hearings. Prior to this law, video evidence would only be permissible in some criminal cases.
NCAC executive director Chris Newlin says it can help those children heal.
“It’s another step Alabama is taking to make sure we’re taking care of kids the best way they can. And it’s a trauma-informed approach. To be in court is intimidating for anyone, especially a child who maybe just got taken into foster care. We can do better. This law is allowing us to do better and take better care of kids so they can recover from negative experiences,” said Newlin.
The law is now in effect and a forensic interviewer from the NCAC has already been called to court and allowed to testify as a result of the legislation.
