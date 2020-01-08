A new study conducted by advocacy group Human Rights Watch has revealed that more women in Alabama are dying from the preventable and curable cervical cancer disease, than any other state in the U.S.
According to the study, African-American communities in the Black Belt are the most impacted and the most likely to die from cervical cancer, according to reports.
UAB Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Trey Leath said it likely boils down to lack of access to care, follow-up care, and getting vaccinated.
“Some of that may the fact that we have higher rates of low insurance or lower coverage. Many of our citizens are either uninsured or underinsured,” Leath said.
According to Dr. Leath, if screening tests like a pap smear and HPV test come back abnormal, follow-up exams are paramount.
"We have an HPV vaccine that decreases the risk of cervical pre-cancer and dysplasia in the genital tract. So, we would encourage both boys and girls as well as men and women up to age 45 to be vaccinated," Leath said.
Leath also said the best time to be vaccinated is during pediatric years when a person is less likely to be exposed to HPV, which can take years to develop into cancer.
