NICEVILLE, Fla. - A school located in this Florida panhandle city is voluntarily closing its doors for two weeks due to a confirmed case of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in a local church.

The Rocky Bayou Christian School announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing the week of March 9, as a precautionary measure.

No cases of the virus have been reported at the school, but many of the school’s staff and their families attend the church where the case was reported.

According to the Facebook post, school officials are planning to resume normal operations on March 23.

