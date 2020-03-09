NICEVILLE, Fla. - A school located in this Florida panhandle city is voluntarily closing its doors for two weeks due to a confirmed case of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in a local church.
The Rocky Bayou Christian School announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing the week of March 9, as a precautionary measure.
No cases of the virus have been reported at the school, but many of the school’s staff and their families attend the church where the case was reported.
According to the Facebook post, school officials are planning to resume normal operations on March 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.