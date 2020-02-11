Allegiant airlines has announced that a new nonstop route between Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal is set to begin on June 4.
The company is to offer one-way fares for as low as $49, according to reports.
“We are excited to continue our growth in Destin,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
Central Illinois Regional Airport is located south of Chicago in the town of Bloomington, Illinois.
The new seasonal route via Destin-Fort Walton Beach will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.