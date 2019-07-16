kayaking generic
Ricky Rutherford is in intensive care in a north Alabama hospital after being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, according to his wife, Cassey.

The couple went kayaking July 6 at Second Creek in Waterloo, on the Tennessee River.

The next day Ricky complained of leg pain and was running a fever. He was initially diagnosed with cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, but later cultures indicated he had contracted the flesh-eating disease.

