Ricky Rutherford is in intensive care in a north Alabama hospital after being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, according to his wife, Cassey.
The couple went kayaking July 6 at Second Creek in Waterloo, on the Tennessee River.
The next day Ricky complained of leg pain and was running a fever. He was initially diagnosed with cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, but later cultures indicated he had contracted the flesh-eating disease.
