On Wednesday, health advisories were issued for the waters of six Okaloosa County parks.
According to destinlog.com, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County issued the advisories for Liza Jackson Park and Garniers Park in Fort Walton Beach, Marler Park and Wayside Park on Okaloosa Island, Lincoln Park in Valparaiso and Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville.
Water samples are collected from March through October, and are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.
Officials note these areas should be considered a potential health risk to the public.
For more information, contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or (850) 689-7859. You can also visit www.HealthyOkaloosa.com and click the “Healthy Beaches” link.
