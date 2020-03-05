A Crestview, Florida woman, who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has returned home to recover from becoming ill with the coronavirus, according to destinlog.com
Jeanette Robaldo, a retired school teacher, has been cleared by the Center for Disease Control after being quarantined, according to a Florida health official.
She is a registered volunteer with a district school, but has not been in a school since her return.
The website states that Robaldo is not an active case and does not pose a threat in terms of spreading the virus, according to officials.
According to Dr. Karen Chapman, the director of the Department of Health Okaloosa County, the best defense against this virus, much like the flu, is to wash your hands, cover coughs and stay home when you’re sick. She also recommends standing at least six feet away from sick people.
