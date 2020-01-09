One cruise line has laid down some rules about how voyagers dress on their ships, and that includes clothing which could display messages, like T-shirts.
According to their website, the Carnival Cruise Line says guests should “ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests.”
That means nothing worn during a cruise should "contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form."
While Carnival's crew isn't "the clothing or expression police," spokesman Vance Gulliksen says the change came after some reports in other travel sectors of customers wearing clothing with "very threatening messages," according to reports.
"We already have some basic clothing guidelines in place and our guests respect them and understand we are a family focused business," he says. The reports started a new discussion "about how we were prepared to handle such a situation and the need for clarification to both guests and crew."
Gulliksen said staff "will look out for guests wearing clothes with inappropriate images or language and ask them to change as needed. We will evaluate situations on a case by case basis and take appropriate steps as necessary."
The cruise line's other attire guidelines for the dining room and other public spaces remain the same, Gulliksen says.
That means no jeans, men's sleeveless shirts, shorts, T-shirts, sportswear, baseball hats, flip-flops or bathing suits on formal evenings -- aka the "'Cruise Elegant" dress code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.