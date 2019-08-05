A Tennessee couple enjoyed their wedding day on Aug. 3 with friends and family. But exactly one year to the day earlier, Taylor and Cassandra Farrar had a frightening experience.
"I had this big, elaborate ruse planned to take a ring and have it out in the ocean, do a letter in a bottle, etc., come out, ended up not working, I got wiped out by a wave, ring came out of my pocket, lost it," said Taylor Farrar.
After he lost the engagement ring in the ocean, he wasn’t sure what to do. Several minutes passed, and a woman found a plastic bag with a custom-made engagement ring in it floating under her beach chair.
Sandy Osborn, from Alabama, found the engagement ring. She said, "They grabbed it out of my hand and went running down the beach and gave it to them, and he, Taylor, dropped to his knees right then and there and said this ring has been floating out in the ocean for 45 minutes, these strangers - this kind lady has found it and returned it and I want to ask you to marry me.”
Osborn and the Farrars have been in contact for the last year, as they became friends that day. Osborn was in attendance at their ceremony on Panama City Beach.
For more details of this happy ending, visit WJHG.com.
