A group of supporters called Stand Up Alabama is planning a rally to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday around the state capitol building while Alabama is still under a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stand Up Alabama is encouraging business owners and supporters to drive a designated route around the capitol building in decorated vehicles with signs showing their support, according to reports.
The group is supporting the report the Small Business Commission Emergency Task force. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, along with the task force, endorses that Alabama open some businesses immediately and some in phases throughout May.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she and State Health Officer Scott Harris will review the stay-at-home order on or before April 28.
