FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1973, file photo, Alabama head coach Bear Bryant smiles as he leaves the field after a game against Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)

 Jack Thornell

Roy Sanford from Scottsboro is selling a 1972 Cadillac DeVille once owned by Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

If you’re a “Bear” buff, you might be ready to take a trip up that way to see it, but Sanford isn’t giving it away, and there’s more to know before you go.

According to reports from waff.com, Sanford  says it comes with a “factory guarantee” showing that the car was actually delivered to the Bear on the University of Alabama campus.

Most important to note is that parts of the car are in rough shape, according to Sanford, but it’s one of a kind. For just $30,000, you could own a piece of college football history.

