Roy Sanford from Scottsboro is selling a 1972 Cadillac DeVille once owned by Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
If you’re a “Bear” buff, you might be ready to take a trip up that way to see it, but Sanford isn’t giving it away, and there’s more to know before you go.
According to reports from waff.com, Sanford says it comes with a “factory guarantee” showing that the car was actually delivered to the Bear on the University of Alabama campus.
Most important to note is that parts of the car are in rough shape, according to Sanford, but it’s one of a kind. For just $30,000, you could own a piece of college football history.
