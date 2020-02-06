Residents and officials in Panama City Beach, Florida, are making preparations for Spring Break vacationers who will be coming back to the area in less than a month.
The no-alcohol rule will be returning in March, according to reports.
"If that's what it takes to make everybody comfortable and make some behave, I think it's a necessary restriction," said Mayor Mike Thomas.
The mayor also wants visitors and residents alike to enjoy themselves while being safe.
"We're being very firm with our rules. We have laws that we're going to enforce," Mayor Thomas said.
This year police are allowed to enforce the beach flags system within city limits, handing out fines or even arresting people who don't listen to double red flag warnings during Spring Break season.
"We will arrest you if you're told to get out of the water and don't. We're not going to send our people in and endanger them to take care of people who won't obey the law," Mayor Thomas said.
New, preventative steps in protecting tourists from the Gulf's current are being taken by local officials.
"If our flags turn to double flags, we have always flown the banner plain along the beaches to make sure they know that. Now, we're also geofencing so that we're serving all those visitors in the area, messaging to let them know it's double red flags and to stay out of the water," said Marketing Vice President of Visit Panama City Beach Jayna Leach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.