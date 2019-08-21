On Saturday night, two friends narrowly escaped possible impending tragedy.
The passengers were strapped in and ready to ride the vertical accelerator ride at Cobra Adventure Park on Front Beach Road, in Panama City Beach.
According to reports from mypanhandle.com, just as the employee was getting ready to operate the slingshot ride, without warning, one of the cords holding the ride, breaks and shreds into a tangled mass.
The passengers were removed from the ride and declined any comment.
Park officials say the ride is open and operational, and the ride will undergo further inspection.
