Those swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach who violate the city’s new beach safety ordinance will get a warning before they could face fines or even arrest.
The Panama City Beach City Council approved new regulations on Aug. 8 to strengthen the enforcement of the beach safety flag system. When double red flags fly, swimmers who refuse an order to leave the Gulf of Mexico may be subject to fines and arrest, according to a press release from the City of Panama City Beach.
The new ordinance is effective immediately, according to the release. Warnings and fines will be issued by both the Panama City Beach police and fire departments.
The beaches along the Gulf of Mexico in Bay County and Panama City Beach have long been popular travel spots for Wiregrass residents. The ordinance was passed
Penalties under the new ordinance are similar to rules in place on unincorporated Bay County beaches. Although, the penalties for refusing to leave the water during double red flags are slightly different for police and fire. However, both departments will verbally warn swimmers for a first offense and give them an opportunity to comply before imposing harsher penalties. Once the initial warning is ignored, a police officer can issue a misdemeanor citation punishable by a fine of up to $500, and/or up to 60 days in jail for a second offense. A second offense issued by fire rescue results in a fine up to $250 and a third offense results in a $500 fine.
The Beach City Council exempted surfers attached by a leash to a surfboard due to the role surfers often play in aiding distressed swimmers. However, rubber rafts, floats, belly boards, skim boards and boogie boards are not considered surf boards.
Beginning in 2020, beach businesses must post signs during double red flags stating that the water is closed to the public and that violators can be punished by arrest.
These new signs will join existing rules requiring beach businesses to either lifeguard their beaches or post signs explaining the absence of lifeguards, the beach warning system, and the dangers of rip currents.
Beginning Oct. 1 beach safety services are being consolidated under the Fire Rescue Department. Lifeguards stationed at Russell-Fields City Pier are currently under Parks and Recreation and Beach and Surf are currently under the Police Department. To supplement beach rescue services, more than a dozen firefighters are training to be open-water certified lifeguards.
