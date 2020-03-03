At first, it was known as Jungle Land, and later on it became the popular Alvin’s Island -- the building was located right next to the former Miracle Strip Amusement Park. Now, what’s left of the old “volcano” building on Panama City’s Front Beach Road is slated to be torn down.
According to a recent post on the City of Panama City Beach-Government Facebook page, the property is being demolished due to numerous code violations and costs, but later, the post was updated to add that Alvin’s Island is planning to construct a new store in the location.
The social media post received mixed reactions from the community, according to reports.
Former Alvin’s owner Gary Walsingham says he hates to see the old building go.
“Back when the amusement park was going, it was a lot of walking traffic and a lot of traffic around here. It changed after that with Pier Park at the other end of the beach and the amusement park gone. Business changes, so you've got to be able to change with it. It was part of the family so I hate to see it but you know things happen; go on and go with the flow as you say,” Walsingham said.
