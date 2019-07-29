kids in pool generic
Metro Creative Graphics

Trip Advisor has named Shipwreck Island Water Park in Panama City, Florida, one of the top three water parks in the United States.

The water park was chosen based on visitor reviews.

Shipwreck Island was third place on the Trip Advisor list, right behind Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

