Panama City resident Alisha Redmon, whose husband Stacey recently drowned after he saved a family visiting the beach under double-red flags, is now trying to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else, ever again.

She spoke Thursday night during the Panama City Beach Council meeting, and asked officials to make it against the law and to fine people over the age of 16 if they are caught disregarding the beach flag system, and to name it in honor of her husband – “Stacey’s Law.”

"I have to raise my children by myself now because of people not following the rules. There needs to be consequences and people need to be held up to that," Redmon said.

