Just recently it was reported that two locations of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in the Florida panhandle shut down, but according to the chain’s official Facebook page, the restaurant will be opening a new location in Foley soon.
The opening date is scheduled for Dec. 16, in Downtown OWA, a dining, retail and entertainment district adjoining the OWA’s amusement park.
The restaurant promises “endless portions of Southern-Style entrees and side dishes” from the “Queen of Southern Cooking.”
According to the restaurant’s website it still has locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
