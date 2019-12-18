Sherry and Kent Dutton have found a photo of Keisha and Justin Godsey on their property in Ardmore, which is located approximately 60 miles away from Town Creek where the Godseys lived.
According to reports, the Duttons put two and two together after finding the photo on Tuesday morning. The Godseys died in the storm.
They say this is not the first time items from other areas have blown into their yard from a tornado.
Landen Godsey, the Godseys’ 7-year-old son was critically injured as a result of the tornado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.