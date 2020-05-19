On Tuesday, Pier 1 Imports announced that it will be ceasing operations.
The company is seeking bankruptcy court approval to close its stores “as soon as reasonably possible” after stores are able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to CEO Robert Riesbeck, this was not the outcome the company was hoping for after filing for bankruptcy.
“This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward,” Riesbeck said. "Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”
Pier 1 will look to begin liquidation sales as soon as stores reopen, and customers can still shop online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.