Dothan's Pier One store is closing, along with four other Alabama locations, according to reports.
Although no official list of stores to be closed has been released and no official dates for closure has been announced, Pier One has removed certain locations from its website, and the chain has confirmed on Facebook that stores removed from the website will be closing.
In addition to the Dothan store near Wiregrass Commons Mall, closing Alabama stores include: Hoover, 1727 Montgomery Hwy.; Mobile, 3787 Airport Blvd.; Tuscaloosa, 1525 Skyland Blvd. East; and Foley, 2863 S McKenzie St.
The retailer announced earlier this year that it would be closing 450 stores. A third-party liquidator has been hired to handle closure sales at the targeted locations.
