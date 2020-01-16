After grabbing approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Blount County Walmart, the situation turned deadly for a shoplifting couple when one of the suspects was run over and killed during an escape attempt.
According to reports, the couple was attempting to load goods into a U-Haul in the parking lot, and before they could fully load the truck they saw the police arriving and took off.
An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state trooper spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The trooper was not in pursuit of the vehicle at any point during the incident.
The U-Haul was driven by Jimmy Russell Smith, 32 who is from the Birmingham area. As he attempted to pull over on the shoulder of the road on Alabama Highway 75, his passenger tried to exit the slow-moving vehicle.
Crystal Lynn Carlson, 34, of Adamsville, fell underneath the U-Haul and was killed.
According to police, Smith referred to Carlson as his wife.
Oneonta police have charged Smith with second-degree theft of property/shoplifting. He already had an outstanding warrant for attempting to elude. He remains in the Blount County Jail on $15,672.10 bond.
Officials report that ALEA is the lead agency on the post-incident investigation at the request of Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey. Casey said the case could be presented to a grand jury for any potential additional charges against Smith.
