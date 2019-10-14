BIRMINGHAM — After authorities took a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl, who remains missing, the governor announced a $5,000 reward in the case
An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her "Cupcake," was in "extreme danger."
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the reward.
“We are in discussions with Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr to finalize plans for my office to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille,” Ivey said in a press release.
Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by police.
Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy police Chief Scott Praytor said there's no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.
