Auriel Callaway, 24, was four months pregnant and was walking home with her 3-year-old son, when a group of kids began arguing Monday night at an apartment complex in Athens, Ga.
Witnesses say adults got involved in the reported fight, and at some point shots were fired.
Reports say when Callaway heard the shots, she grabbed her son and headed to her apartment. But she was hit by a stray bullet and collapsed.
Callaway’s son wasn’t hurt during the shooting, but she and the unborn child were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them at the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
For more, visit WSFA.com.
