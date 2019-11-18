Another Broken Egg Café opened a new location at 4289 Legendary Dr. at the Destin Commons shopping center Monday morning, according to reports.
The Destin Commons location is the third for the franchise, following the locations in Sandestin and Miramar Beach.
“Since we first opened in the Destin area in 2002, we’ve had wonderful support from the community here,” Christopher Artinian, president and chief operating officer for Another Broken Egg Café, said in a press release. “Destin is a gorgeous area full of activities, entertainment, great food and fun for all ages, and we are proud to be a part of such a dynamic community.”
Another Broken Egg Café specializes in Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch entrees to eat with hand-crafted cocktails and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
